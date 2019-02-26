Stanton Drew – Stone circles Somerset.

Stanton Drew stone circles in the county of Somerset England.

Just had a very enjoyable long weekend with my daughter, this was one of the
places we visited.
Probably late Neolithic to early Bronze Age: thought to date between 3000 and 2000 BC. I will post more in the next few weeks.
See this link from English Heritage: Stanton Drew.

 

    1. It is and a perfect morning with the mist. The sun coming up on one side and the moon on the other.
      I will post more soon: the link is safe so it’s worth a quick look, the site has some interesting history. There were complex wooden structures about & within the stone circles.

