Stanton Drew stone circles in the county of Somerset England.
Just had a very enjoyable long weekend with my daughter, this was one of the
places we visited.
Probably late Neolithic to early Bronze Age: thought to date between 3000 and 2000 BC. I will post more in the next few weeks.
See this link from English Heritage: Stanton Drew.
4 thoughts on “Stanton Drew – Stone circles Somerset.”
How mystical, David. Looks like a stunning spot.
It is and a perfect morning with the mist. The sun coming up on one side and the moon on the other.
I will post more soon: the link is safe so it’s worth a quick look, the site has some interesting history. There were complex wooden structures about & within the stone circles.
I shall look forward to seeing the other images. This one captures the atmosphere of the location very well.
Thanks Alan,
An early morning start to get sunrise and a little mist helped.