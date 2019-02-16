Remember the summer – A flower. David A Lockwood Black & White. 16/02/2019 Nikon Df with Nikkor 55mm f2.8 Ais micro lens. Memories of last summer. Like this:Like Loading... Related TaggedDriffield.Flowers.Micro-NIKKOR 55mm f/2.8 AIsNikon Df Published by David A Lockwood Amateur photographer with an interest in Prehistory (Rock Art). View all posts by David A Lockwood Published 16/02/2019
8 thoughts on “Remember the summer – A flower.”
I love it: elegance personified.
Thanks Josh,
It’s been sitting in my files for a couple of months. Eventually decided what sort of print I wanted & voilà.
Sometimes just letting it sit is the best way to make a decision.
You’re right, If I’m not sure how I want the final image to look like, I make a print and leave it with a marker pen, on the table. Mark it with + or – for exposure & lines for any crop, or throw in the bin and start again. With digital I do the same, never have been happy with screen images, probably because I spent a long time in the darkroom with negatives.
Love this one… a lovely flower bedecked in the finest velvety designer wear – ready for the red carpet.
Many thanks and if & when the warmer weather returns, I may with luck have more.
Mr Lockwood, Hi its David Mowbray from the early days of Oman. Hey remember the 1000 year old tree no jebel shams? cheers DM
Gosh how are you?
Yes I do and a few more besides.
In UK now for about 18 months and aready missing Oman.