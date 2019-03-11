Another tree in fog.

Black & White., Information.

My obsession with trees & fog continues – on this walk I managed to drop a lens cap. Could I find it? not a chance, rather annoying because it was the only thing keeping the front of the lens dry in all the fog.  At least it was a cheap item to replace (a free one from my daughter 🙂 ) not like the time I lost my  Nikon DK-17M magnifying eyepiece from the Nikon F4, that was rather costly.
If you have never tried one of these, I would recommend getting one, especially if using manual focus lenses; it gives a 1.2x magnification, making the viewfinder appear much larger, without causing problems for the dioptre adjustment.

Published by David A Lockwood

Amateur photographer with an interest in Prehistory (Rock Art).

Published

4 thoughts on “Another tree in fog.

  2. The dark tone of the fence and ’rut’ line in the soil draw my eyes to the tree…I can feel the fog’s moisture and mystery.

    1. Thanks Brenda, my hope was that all my fog images give the feeling of mystery. I may have succeeded. Although prints and choice of paper make it much easier than on a screen.

