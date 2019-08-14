Cup & stone. David A Lockwood Black & White. 14/08/2019 Cup & stone – from my files. Like this:Like Loading... Related TaggedHistory of OmanRuins Published by David A Lockwood Amateur photographer with an interest in Prehistory (Rock Art). View all posts by David A Lockwood Published 14/08/2019
3 thoughts on “Cup & stone.”
Very nice. A further exploration of the files might be in order.
Thanks Michael, I have prints, negatives and slides going back 40 years or so, some were stored in UK. Negatives hard to print in the darkroom have taken on a new life, L/Room and P/Shop make quite a difference. Also my idea of what I like has changed not to mention more choice of paper. Digital negatives are slowly being accumulated, which adds to the backlog 🙄
All good fun and keeps me occupied.
What a history! It’s sometimes very exciting to rediscover old work.