Nizwa 1995 – Oman. David A Lockwood Black & White. 18/08/2019 Nizwa – my files say this was scanned in 2009 but the negative sheet says made 1995 on Kodak T-max 400 @ 320 Asa.
4 thoughts on “Nizwa 1995 – Oman.”
This place is on my ‘go to’ list . Beautiful photo
Thanks, move it up the list. A lovely country with friendly, easy going people. They have embraced modernity but not forgotten their cultural heritage, unlike one or two other countries in the area. Also very safe, even in the big towns.
Excellent.
Thank you.