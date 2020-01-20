Seed head. David A Lockwood Black & White. 20/01/2020 Seed head. Like this:Like Loading... Related TaggedDriffield.Flowers.Nikkor 35-70 f3.5 Ai zoomNikon Df Published by David A Lockwood Amateur photographer with an interest in Prehistory (Rock Art). View all posts by David A Lockwood Published 20/01/2020
2 thoughts on “Seed head.”
Do you ever wish they would update the Df?
Ha, that question presupposes that the Df does not fulfil my needs.
I got a used d200 as an introduction to digital, my wife gave me a d800 as a birthday present, Nikon Oman gave me a good deal on a df before I left. So given the fact that I still like using my F2sb/F4 and have several non-Ai, Ai & Ais lenses, do I need an update, no.
It has good exposure latitude, will give good resolution at very high ISO levels, takes just about every lens Nikon has ever made and does exactly what it says on the box.
I, as you may have gathered, think it’s the best digital camera I have ever used. Canon and Fuji cameras I’ve used come close but none has given me the same confidence and enjoyment that I get from the df.
Sorry for the long rambling reply.
P. s. I would like an update or reintroduction of Fuji Neopan 400 if that was possible. 🙏🙂