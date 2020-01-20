2 thoughts on “Seed head.

    1. Ha, that question presupposes that the Df does not fulfil my needs.
      I got a used d200 as an introduction to digital, my wife gave me a d800 as a birthday present, Nikon Oman gave me a good deal on a df before I left. So given the fact that I still like using my F2sb/F4 and have several non-Ai, Ai & Ais lenses, do I need an update, no.
      It has good exposure latitude, will give good resolution at very high ISO levels, takes just about every lens Nikon has ever made and does exactly what it says on the box.
      I, as you may have gathered, think it’s the best digital camera I have ever used. Canon and Fuji cameras I’ve used come close but none has given me the same confidence and enjoyment that I get from the df.
      Sorry for the long rambling reply.
      P. s. I would like an update or reintroduction of Fuji Neopan 400 if that was possible. 🙏🙂

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s