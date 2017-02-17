As Sulayf fort.

Built by Al Immam Sayf bin Sultan Al Y`aribi in 1718 & overlooking As Sulayf Valley.

Nikon F2sb with Nikkor 25-50mm f/4 Ai lens

An early morning visit that proved to be rather a waste of time in some ways – the place has been touristified: isn’t open all the time and has a guide !! now the last thing I wanted was a guide……. but to be fair, he was only doing his job.

I did not need someone leading me by the hand and telling me things I already knew, he did not seem to understand that all I wanted to do was make photographs: I gave up in the end. Hay-ho, it did make me go the extra couple of Kilometres and visit the old town of Ibri.