As Sulayf fort.

Built by Al Immam Sayf bin Sultan Al Y`aribi in 1718 & overlooking As Sulayf Valley.
Nikon F2sb with Nikkor 25-50mm f/4 Ai lens
An early morning visit that proved to be rather a waste of time in some ways – the place has been touristified: isn’t open all the time and has a guide !! now the last thing I wanted was a guide……. but to be fair, he was only doing his job.
I did not need someone leading me by the hand and telling me things I already knew, he did not seem to understand that all I wanted to do was make photographs: I gave up in the end. Hay-ho, it did make me go the extra couple of Kilometres and visit the old town of Ibri.
Your photographs are wonderful. The subject matter, tones and contrasts splendid.
Thank you.
Very kind of you to say so – pleased you like my attempts at portraying the history & diversity of Oman through my photography.