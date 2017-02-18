As Sulayf fort No2.

As Sulauf fort near Ibri.
Nikon F2sb with Nikkor 25-50mm f/4 Ai lens.
Category: Black & White. Tagged: Ai Zoom Nikkor 25-50mm f/4 lens, As Sulayf fort, History of Oman, nikon f2sb
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new posts via email.
Copyright:
All images appearing in this web site are the exclusive property of David A Lockwood but if you would like to use any of them please contact me – I will probably say yes.
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Blog at WordPress.com.