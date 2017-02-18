A window in Ibri.

window-ibriWidow – abandoned village of Ibri.
Nikon F2sb with Nikkor 25-50mm f/4 Ai lens.

P.S.
I have just answered a comment by Jane & realised that this image was taken with a camera that was produced between 1976-1977, a lens that was made in 1979, Kodak Microdol-x  from a bag dated 2007 & film with a use by date of 2010.
At least the distilled water I used for development, was only 6 months old   🙂

    • Thanks,
      A good lens & the now lost Fuji Neopan 400 in another lost item, Microdol-X.
      The Nikkor 25-50 zoom is incredible for a lens designed in 1976 by Norio Mizutani and put into production around 1979.

