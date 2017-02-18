A window in Ibri.

Widow – abandoned village of Ibri.

Nikon F2sb with Nikkor 25-50mm f/4 Ai lens.

P.S.

I have just answered a comment by Jane & realised that this image was taken with a camera that was produced between 1976-1977, a lens that was made in 1979, Kodak Microdol-x from a bag dated 2007 & film with a use by date of 2010.

At least the distilled water I used for development, was only 6 months old 🙂