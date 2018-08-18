Mutrah (Muttrah) fort . David A Lockwood Black & White., Information. 18/08/201818/08/2018 From my files. Nikon F4 with Nikkor 80-200mm f/2.8 AF-D ED on Kodak T-Max 400. The Portuguese arrived in Oman and occupied Muscat from 1507 to 1650: they built Mutrah (Muttrah) fort in the 1580’s. It being captured by the Omanis around 1654 AD. Like this:Like Loading... Related TaggedArchitectureHistory of OmanKodak T-max 400nikon f4 Published by David A Lockwood Amateur photographer with an interest in Prehistory (Rock Art). View all posts by David A Lockwood Published 18/08/201818/08/2018
2 thoughts on “Mutrah (Muttrah) fort .”
I must say: you’ve definitely helped to put Oman on my radar. Anthony Bourdain helped too, with his excellent Parts Unknown episode which painted Oman in a very positive light. And then there’s the fact that it’s one of the few countries that still boasts a population of Arabian leopards; threatened though they are.
It’s a place that has a great history, very conservative in some ways, but since the 1970’s has shown a peaceful & moderating influence in dealings with other countries.