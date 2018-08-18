Mutrah (Muttrah) fort .

Black & White., Information.

From my files.
Nikon F4 with Nikkor 80-200mm f/2.8 AF-D ED on Kodak T-Max 400.

The Portuguese arrived in Oman and occupied Muscat from 1507 to 1650: they built Mutrah (Muttrah) fort in the 1580’s.
It being captured by the Omanis around 1654 AD.

Published by David A Lockwood

Amateur photographer with an interest in Prehistory (Rock Art).

Published

2 thoughts on “Mutrah (Muttrah) fort .

  1. I must say: you’ve definitely helped to put Oman on my radar. Anthony Bourdain helped too, with his excellent Parts Unknown episode which painted Oman in a very positive light. And then there’s the fact that it’s one of the few countries that still boasts a population of Arabian leopards; threatened though they are.

    Reply

    1. It’s a place that has a great history, very conservative in some ways, but since the 1970’s has shown a peaceful & moderating influence in dealings with other countries.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s