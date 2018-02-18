Driffield canal.

A quick early morning walk along the canal – I had hoped it would be foggy but alas no, just a light mist. It was very cold though.

(yes I know it’s all relative, 1 or 2C. is not 25 to 35C. so I have an excuse)

Construction authorised in 1767, it was fully open for traffic in 1770. Although the railway arrived at Driffield in 1846, the canal prospered until the 1870s, when there became a gradual decline. The last commercial traffic was in 1951, it now being just a lovely walk.